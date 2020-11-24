New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 29 mins ago
Intel NUC Bean Canyon i7 Kit
$340 $550
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8559U 2.7GHz quad-core
  • up to 32GB Intel Optane memory
  • M.2 2280 slot
  • 2.5" drive bay
  • Model: BOXNUC8I7BEH1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 6 hr
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Intel Processors B&H Photo Video Intel
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 38% -- $340 Buy Now