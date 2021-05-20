Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core CPU for $349
B&H Photo Video · 26 mins ago
Intel Core i9-10900F 2.8GHz Comet Lake 10-Core CPU
$349 $423
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10 cores / 20 threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
  • 2.8GHz base speed
  • compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • cooler Included
  • Model: BX8070110900F
  • UPC: 735858447768
Details
All Deals Intel Processors B&H Photo Video Intel
Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

B&H Photo Video 17% -- $349 Buy Now
Amazon 5% -- $398 Check Price
Walmart 5% $420 (exp 4 mos ago) $399 Check Price