That's $27 off, the lowest price we could find by $12, and an all time low price. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s
- write speeds up to 1,925 MB/s
- Model: SSDPEKNW010T9X1
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Newegg has Black Friday deals on a big selection of Western Digital internal hard drives, with many at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Newegg
- WD Red 2TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $59.99 (pictured, $40 off)
That's a savings of at least $20, starting with the smallest size available, 120GB. Shop Now at Amazon
- 120GB for $19.99 ($5 off)
- 240GB for $27.99 ($7 off)
- 480GB for
$52.29 ($3 off)$46.99 ($8 off) 960GB for $92 ($8 off)
- 1.92TB for $179.99 ($20 off)
That's the best price we've seen and a current low by $9. (It was $9 more in our expired mention from three weeks ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 3,400MB/s read / 2,300MB/s write
- Model: MZ-V7E500BW
It's a low of $4 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/240G
Save on computers, storage, electronics, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping.
Save on computers, storage, electronics, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $200 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 12,000-watt max output, 9,500-watt rated output
- 8-gallon fuel tank
- 12-hour runtime at 50% output
- Model: G12KBN
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- 8 Cores/ 16 Threads
- Compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset based motherboards
- Supports Intel Turbo Boost Technology
- Supports Intel Optane Memory, no thermal solution included
- Up to 5.0 GHz Unlocked
- Model: BX806849900K
- UPC: 735858456197
