Newegg · 1 hr ago
Intel 665p Series 1TB M.2 2280 SSD
$83 $110
free shipping

That's $27 off, the lowest price we could find by $12, and an all time low price. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s
  • write speeds up to 1,925 MB/s
  • Model: SSDPEKNW010T9X1
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
