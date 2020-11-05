New
Features
- 8 Cores/ 16 Threads
- Compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset based motherboards
- Supports Intel Turbo Boost Technology
- Supports Intel Optane Memory, no thermal solution included
- Up to 5.0 GHz Unlocked
- Model: BX806849900K
- UPC: 735858456197
Amazon
$400 $447
free shipping
It's $47 under list price.
Features
- 8 Cores/ 16 Threads
- Compatible with Intel 300 Series chipset based motherboards
- Supports Intel Turbo Boost Technology
- Supports Intel Optane Memory, no thermal solution included
- Up to 5.0 GHz Unlocked
- Model: BX806849900K
- UPC: 735858456197
