Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-Core Boxed Processor for $220
New
Micro Center · 1 hr ago
Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-Core Boxed Processor
$220 $400
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $69. (Most stores charge around $300 or more.) Buy Now at Micro Center

Tips
  • Available for in-store pickup only.
Features
  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • up to 4.8 GHz
  • Model: BX8070110700
  • UPC: 735858447737
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
Intel Core i7-10700 Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.8 GHz LGA 1200 (Intel 400 Series Chipset) for $289
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intel Core i7-10700 Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.8 GHz LGA 1200 (Intel 400 Series Chipset)
$289 $335
free shipping

It's $46 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4.8 GHz
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 support
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • Cooler included
  • Model: BX8070110700
  • UPC: 735858447737
Intel Core i7-10700 Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.8 GHz LGA 1200 (Intel 400 Series Chipset) for $310
Walmart · 4 mos ago
Intel Core i7-10700 Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.8 GHz LGA 1200 (Intel 400 Series Chipset)
$310 $335
free shipping w/ $35

It's $25 under list price.

Features
  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4.8 GHz
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 support
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • Cooler included
  • Model: BX8070110700
  • UPC: 735858447737
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Micro Center 45% -- $220 Buy Now
Amazon 13% $275 (exp 1 mo ago) $289 Check Price
Walmart 7% -- $310 Check Price