New
eBay · 15 mins ago
$430 $550
free shipping
It's $80 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Although, most retailers charge $460 or more. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
Features
- 8 cores / 16 threads
- Socket Type FCLGA1200
- 3.50GHz base / 5.30GHz max turbo
- 16MB L3 Intel Smart Cache
- 125W TDP
- Model: BX8070811900K
Details
Comments
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
B&H Photo Video · 5 days ago
Intel Core i7-12700K 12-Core Desktop Processor
$405... or less $440
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Live near a Micro Center? They have it for $349.99 in store.
Features
- 3.6GHz base speed; up to 5GHz maximum turbo frequency
- LGA 1700 socket
- Model: i7-12700K
eBay · 3 wks ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 3 days ago
ASICS Men's Microflux Shoes
$45 $120
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's Climacool Vento Shoes (limited sizes)
$42 $140
free shipping
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intel Core i7-12700K 5.0GHz 12-Core Desktop Processor
$420 $496
free shipping
Most major retailers charge $30 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 12 (8P+4E) Cores
- 20 Threads
- Up to 5.0 GHz max clock speed
- Model: i7-12700K
- UPC: 735858498920
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|21%
|$510 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$430
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register