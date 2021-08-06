11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K 3.6GHz 8-Core Unlocked Desktop CPU for $379
eBay
11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K 3.6GHz 8-Core Unlocked Desktop CPU
$379
free shipping

That's $6 below the next best price we found at Newegg via their coupon for $384.99. Considering it expires soon, it's otherwise $400. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
  • LGA 1200 socket
  • Model: BX8070811700K
