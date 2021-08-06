11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700K 3.6GHz 8-Core Unlocked Desktop CPU for $379

That's $6 below the next best price we found at Newegg via their coupon for $384.99. Considering it expires soon, it's otherwise $400. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- LGA 1200 socket
- Model: BX8070811700K
That's the best price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge $550. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- 8 cores / 16 threads
- Socket Type FCLGA1200
- 3.50GHz base / 5.30GHz max turbo
- 16MB L3 Intel Smart Cache
- 125W TDP
- Model: BX8070811900K
That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
- 10 cores / 20 threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- 2.8GHz base speed
- compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory support
- cooler Included
- Model: BX8070110900F
- UPC: 735858447768
That's around $4 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellurize via eBay.
- includes filter and USB cable
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's the best price we could find by $69. (Most stores charge around $300 or more.) Buy Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 8 Cores / 16 Threads
- up to 4.8 GHz
- Model: BX8070110700
- UPC: 735858447737
That's $10 under our March mention and $10 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- 6 Cores / 12 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Up to 4.8 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory Support
- Model: BX8070110600KF
- UPC: 735858447713
