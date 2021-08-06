10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF Comet Lake Desktop CPU for $190

That's $10 under our March mention and $10 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- 6 Cores / 12 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Up to 4.8 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory Support
- Model: BX8070110600KF
- UPC: 735858447713
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $69. (Most stores charge around $300 or more.) Buy Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 8 Cores / 16 Threads
- up to 4.8 GHz
- Model: BX8070110700
- UPC: 735858447737
That's the best price we could find by $20, although most retailers charge $550. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- 8 cores / 16 threads
- Socket Type FCLGA1200
- 3.50GHz base / 5.30GHz max turbo
- 16MB L3 Intel Smart Cache
- 125W TDP
- Model: BX8070811900K
That's $9 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
- 10 cores / 20 threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- 2.8GHz base speed
- compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory support
- cooler Included
- Model: BX8070110900F
- UPC: 735858447768
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 cores & 24 threads
- 3.7GHz base clock
- 4.8GHz max boost clock
- Socket AM4
- Model: 100-100000061WOF
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Add this to your cart to see this price.
- 3.6GHz base clock & 4.4GHz max boost
- Wraith Prism cooler
- Model: 100-100000071BOX
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
- 3.7GHz base speed
- 32MB L3 Cache; 3MB L2 Cache
- 6 cores; 12 threads
- Wraith Stealth cooler
- Model: 100-100000065BOX
That's around $4 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellurize via eBay.
- includes filter and USB cable
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
More Offers
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 Cores / 12 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1200
- Up to 4.8 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory Support
- Model: BX8070110600KF
- UPC: 735858447713
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$190
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|16%
|$212 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$198
|Check Price
|Walmart
|7%
|--
|$220
|Check Price
Sign In or Register