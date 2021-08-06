10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF Comet Lake Desktop CPU for $190
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF 4.1GHz 6-Core Unlocked Desktop CPU
$190 $238
free shipping

That's $10 under our March mention and $10 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4.8 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory Support
  • Model: BX8070110600KF
  • UPC: 735858447713
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Processors (CPUs) eBay Intel
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF Comet Lake Desktop CPU for $198
Amazon · 2 mos ago
10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF Comet Lake Desktop CPU
$198 $238

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4.8 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory Support
  • Model: BX8070110600KF
  • UPC: 735858447713
↑ less
Buy Now
10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF Comet Lake Desktop CPU for $220
Walmart · 5 mos ago
10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10600KF Comet Lake Desktop CPU
$220 $238
free shipping w/ $35

It's $18 under list price.

Features
  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • Socket Type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4.8 GHz Unlocked
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory Support
  • Model: BX8070110600KF
  • UPC: 735858447713
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% -- $190 Buy Now
Amazon 16% $212 (exp 2 mos ago) $198 Check Price
Walmart 7% -- $220 Check Price