New
eBay · 35 mins ago
10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 Desktop Processor
$170 $182
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • LGA 1200 socket
  • Model: BX8070110400
  • UPC: 735858446006
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Processors (CPUs) eBay Intel
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intel Core i5-10400 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.3 GHz LGA1200 (Intel 400 Series Chipset) 65W,
$178 $182
free shipping

It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • Socket type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4. 3 GHz
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • Cooler included
  • Model: BX8070110400
  • UPC: 735858446006

Used 1 times · Verified: 01/13/2021 · Save $4.11 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Intel Core i5-10400 Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.3 GHz LGA1200 (Intel 400 Series Chipset) 65W,
$182
free shipping w/ $35

Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 6 Cores / 12 Threads
  • Socket type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4. 3 GHz
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • Cooler included
  • Model: BX8070110400
  • UPC: 735858446006
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 6% -- $170 Buy Now
Amazon 2% -- $178 Check Price
Walmart   $182 (exp 5 days ago) $182 Check Price