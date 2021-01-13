New
eBay · 35 mins ago
$170 $182
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 6 Cores / 12 Threads
- LGA 1200 socket
- Model: BX8070110400
- UPC: 735858446006
Details
Comments
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 mos ago
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12-Core 4.7GHz Desktop Processor w/ Far Cry 6
$455 $499
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5 for a unit with no game included. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4.7GHz Max Boost
- 70MB gamecache
- DDR-3200 support
- AM4 socket
eBay · 2 wks ago
Men's Athletic 2-Piece Fleece Track Suit
$29 $139
free shipping
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
eBay · 1 mo ago
3M High Strength Large Hole Repair Plate 4-Pack
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Hanes Men's Boxer Briefs 5-Pack
$11 $23
free shipping
Use code "JUMP4HANES" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Hanes on eBay.
- This 5-pack contains assorted Black and Gray colors.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Stationary Rolling Bike Trainer
$69 $96
free shipping
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
Features
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
$178 $182
free shipping
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 6 Cores / 12 Threads
- Socket type LGA 1200
- Up to 4. 3 GHz
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory support
- Cooler included
- Model: BX8070110400
- UPC: 735858446006
Walmart · 5 days ago
$182
free shipping w/ $35
Features
- 6 Cores / 12 Threads
- Socket type LGA 1200
- Up to 4. 3 GHz
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Optane Memory support
- Cooler included
- Model: BX8070110400
- UPC: 735858446006
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|6%
|--
|$170
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|2%
|--
|$178
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$182 (exp 5 days ago)
|$182
|Check Price
Sign In or Register