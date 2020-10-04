Add it to your cart to put it $31 under our December mention and $35 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- air fry, roast, broil, and bake smart programs
- 4.4-lb. food capacity
- Model: 140-3001-01
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8 stainless steel blades
- 4 cold and 4 hot blending programs
- 10-speed blending
- delay and keep warm functions
- 56-oz. capacity
- Model: Ace Plus
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
- Bag the extra 10% off select items via coupon code "VIP" (eligible items are marked)
Save on hand mixers, toasters, coffee makers, blenders and more. Shop Now at eBay
- all items are sold by usa-world-sales via eBay
- warranty information is provided on individual product pages
Save on a variety of coffee makers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Black + Decker, Ninja, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $39.
Apply coupon code "DRINKWORKS" for a savings of $50 off list price. Enjoy delicious, perfectly chilled drinks in under a minute and return empty pods via the Loop recycling bag. You're not only saving money, you're helping save the planet. Buy Now at Keurig
- You can purchase a wide variety of pods at drinkworks.com.
- chills water to 37°
- 50-oz. water reservoir
- includes two CO2 cartridges, water filter, 12-count cleaning tablets, Loop recycle bag, & coasters
Add it to your cart to save $48 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- measures 10.5" x 9.75" x 15.5"
- padded laptop compartment that accommodates up to a 15.6" laptop
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
