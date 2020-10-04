New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Open-Box Instant Vortex 6-Quart Air Fryer
$45 in cart $53
free shipping

Add it to your cart to put it $31 under our December mention and $35 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
Features
  • air fry, roast, broil, and bake smart programs
  • 4.4-lb. food capacity
  • Model: 140-3001-01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Instant Pot
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 65% -- $45 Buy Now
Kohl's   $76 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price