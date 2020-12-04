Choose in-store pickup to save and additional 10% and make this $9 under our mention from Cyber Monday, and the lowest price we could find today by $8. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to bag the extra 10% off.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
-
Expires 12/7/2020
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Most stores charge $70+. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pot, yogurt maker, and warmer.
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,200W heating element
- 48 customizable preset options
- 304(18/8) stainless steel inner pot
- 11+ built in safety mechanisms
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as pressure cooker, sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer
- 13 one-touch programs
- 10 safety mechanisms
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 8.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished KitchenAid RRK150IC 5-qt. Stand Mixer in Ice Blue for $399 ($100 off).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Apply coupon code "66CH8VTV" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- The Black is $18.14 after applying the same coupon.
- 6 power levels
- portable
- adjustable temperature control
- fast heating
- low noise
- Model: HP102-T2
Apply coupon code "CYBERSAVES" to get this deal. That's $96 off list and the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Belk
- The $44.10 price depends on an in-store pickup. If you don't want to or can't make it to a store, the price is $49 with free shipping.
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- Requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- Locomotive: 14.5"x4.5"x6.5"
- Passenger car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- Caboose: 11"x4"x5.75"
- Box car: 11"x3.25"X5"
- 18 feet of track
That's $15 under last month's mention, factoring in shipping, and the lowest price today by $26. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to get this deal.
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
Save on headphones and portable speakers from Brookstone, Beats, Art + Sound, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Headphones for $27 with pickup ($73 off).
- Pickup in store for an extra 10% off, or get free shipping with $49.
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
That's a low by $6 and the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dishwasher safe
- Markings at 1/2 and 2/3
- Model: IP-POT-SS304-60
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- for 6-quart models
- dishwasher safe
It's just under a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart cookers
- BPA-free silicone
- heat resistant to 450° F
- Model: 5252048
