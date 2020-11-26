That's $100 under our October mention, $50 less than the next best storefront, and tied as the second best 50" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- available for curbside pickup, at select locations, only
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports
- 1 USB port
- Model: NS-50DF710NA21
It's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- built-in Roku smart platform
- 2 speakers
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: NS-22D510NA19
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best buy via Amazon.
- voice remote w/ Alexa
- access to streaming services
- 720p resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: NS-24DF310NA21
That's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- 3 HDMI inputs Voice Remote with Alexa
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Model: NS-32DF310NA19
That's at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere and a strong price for a 70" 4K TV in general. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- full array LED
- SmartCast
- Vizio IQ
- 1 USB port, 3 HDMI ports
- Model: V705-H13
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
That's $19 under our previous mention and the best price we've seen. Most stores charge $329. Buy Now at Best Buy
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available via curbside pickup only.
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
- Model: DeskJet 2725
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
That's a savings of $46 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- makes up to 26 lbs. of ice per day
- includes an ice scoop
- Model: NS-IMP26SL0
That's $20 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- Bluetooth music streaming
- RCA x 2, optical digital audio, and mini jack
- remote control
- Model: NS-SBAR21F20
