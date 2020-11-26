New
Insignia 50" 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$150 $350
curbside pickup

That's $100 under our October mention, $50 less than the next best storefront, and tied as the second best 50" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • available for curbside pickup, at select locations, only
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • 1 USB port
  • Model: NS-50DF710NA21
