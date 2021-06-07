Insignia 4.3-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $150
Best Buy · 3 hrs ago
Insignia 4.3-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$150 $270
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $50.

Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $89.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • reversible doors
  • 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
  • wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
  • Model: NS-CF43SS9
