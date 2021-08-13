Insignia 32" 720p LED HD Smart Fire TV for $130
eBay
Insignia 32" 720p LED HD Smart Fire TV
$130 $200
free shipping

It's a savings of $70 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • Amazon Fire TV smart apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Voice Remote with Alexa
  • Model: NS-32DF310NA19
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $130 Buy Now
Best Buy   $120 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $130 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price