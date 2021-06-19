Insignia 24" Electric Induction Cooktop for $70
eBay · 1 hr ago
Insignia 24" Electric Induction Cooktop
$70 $190
free shipping

That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • three-hour timer setting
  • 10 temperature settings
  • automatic shutoff
  • 2 cooking elements
  • 1500 watts of combined power
  • Model: NS-IC2ZBK7
