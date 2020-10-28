New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Insignia 24" Class LED HD TV
$70 $100
free shipping

That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 24" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution display
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: NS-24D310NA21
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay Insignia
LED 720p 24" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% -- $70 Buy Now