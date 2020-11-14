New
Insignia 22" 1080p LED HDTV
$60 in cart $120
free shipping

It's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • built-in Roku smart platform
  • 2 speakers
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Model: NS-22D510NA19
