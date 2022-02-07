That's $15 under last month's mention, $85 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for the 10-quart model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- roast, bake, or fry
- rotisserie spit
- 2 removable trays
- digital touch-screen controls
- auto shut-off timer
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: NS-AF10DBK2
It's the lowest price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart
- air fry, broil, toast, rotisserie, and bake from 200°F to 450°F
- 9" x 13" interior
- 1,700W
- Model: RJ50-FDAF-M25
It's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $64 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotisserie
- 8 presets
- up to 400°
- 3 mesh trays
- LED touchscreen
- rotating fry basket
- Model: AAO-890
Clip the $20 coupon (you may have to add the item to cart first, then clip it), and apply code "ARHMRI63" to save $88. That's $5 less than our mention from last week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wetie via Amazon.
- rotisserie fork, handle, wire rack, and drip tray
- 175°F to 400°F temperature range
- 12 preset functions
- LED touch screen
- 1,700 watts
- Model: FO12A
That is a $60 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED touchscreen with 10 built-in 1-touch cooking presets
- 30-quart capacity, with 3 cooking levels
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- dehydration mode
- replaceable internal lamp
- includes 2 universal grill racks, an air fryer basket, and crumb and drip trays
- Model: ATO-898
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 0.9-cu. ft. freezer
- 2 shelves
- Model: NS-CF30SS9
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- powers up through an AC adapter or six D batteries
- mechanical cassette recorder
That's a $50 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped and sold by Best Buy.
- 720p resolution
- Fire TV
- compatible with Alexa
- 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port
- Model: NS-24DF310NA21
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 720p HD resolution
- Fire TV
- compatible with Alexa
- HDMI port
- Model: NS-32F201NA22
