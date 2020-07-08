That's a $150 savings, and the same price you'd pay for a 5" smaller Toshiba TV with similar specs. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The Echo Dot will appear in-cart automatically.
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- HDR
- Fire TV smart apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-55DF710NA21
- UPC: 600603261923
That's $50 under list price and an even sweeter deal than our mention a day ago since now you are getting a free 3rd gen. Echo Dot (valued at $49.99). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Fire TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- voice control with Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-24DF311SE21
That's $40 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Model: NS-32DF310NA19
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
With the gift cards, these TVs are the best price you'll find anywhere! Shop Now at BuyDig
- The Visa gift cards – valued from $140 to $540 – will appear automatically in-cart.
That's the best price we could find by $498. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's the second lowest price we've seen for a new LG 50" 4K model and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at Walmart
- HDR10 & HLG
- HDMI & USB
- access to the Apple TV app, Disney+, Netflix, and LG Channels
- Model: 50UN6950ZUF
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 2 tempered glass shelves
- reversible doors
- full-width door bin
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 10 hour battery life
- 33-foot maximum wireless range
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: NS-CAHBTOE01
