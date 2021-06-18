Incase EO Travel Collection Laptop Duffel Bag for $20
Adorama
Incase EO Travel Collection Laptop Duffel Bag
$20 $60
free shipping

Features
  • holds up to a 15" MacBook Pro (among others)
  • triple coated weather-resistant side panels
  • removable, adjustable shoulder strap
  • YKK zippers with custom pulls
  • Model: CL90005
