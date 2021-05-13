Idyllwild by Monoprice Acoustic Electric Guitar w/ Solid Spruce Top for $136
New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Idyllwild by Monoprice Acoustic Electric Guitar w/ Solid Spruce Top
$136 $160
free shipping

A solid top guitar will make higher frequencies sound sweeter and low frequencies sound fuller. This quality is usually found on more expensive models. Apply the code "HALFWAY2BF" to get a sweeter savings of $64 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • Fishman pickup tuner
  • gig bag
  • Model: 610801
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HALFWAY2BF"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Monoprice Idyllwild
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 32% -- $136 Buy Now