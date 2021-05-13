Idyllwild by Monoprice Acoustic Electric Guitar w/ Solid Spruce Top for $136

A solid top guitar will make higher frequencies sound sweeter and low frequencies sound fuller. This quality is usually found on more expensive models. Apply the code "HALFWAY2BF" to get a sweeter savings of $64 off the list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Fishman pickup tuner
- gig bag
- Model: 610801
That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 7" x 7" x 12"
- Model: 89848
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, and accessories, which start at around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
Most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- two 2" speakers
- Model: 0234808000
Save on cameras, computers, audio equipment, musical instruments, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping varies, but many items get free shipping.
Shop a selection of backyard essentials to be prepared for cookouts and more. Plus, apply coupon code "HALFWAY2BF" to save an additional 15%. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice Pure Outdoor 22" Charcoal Grill for $67.99 after code (a low by $17).
- Many items receive free shipping, or get free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
Apply coupon code "HALFWAY2BF" to save on networking, audio, gaming, office items, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monolith by Monoprice M570 Headphones for $169.99 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "HALFWAY2BF" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of wall mounts, monitors, grills, coolers, networking cables, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured are the Monolith by Monoprice M570 Over Ear Open Back Planar Headphones for $169.99 after code (low by $30).
It's an efficient and portable solution for camping outdoors. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Shipping adds $7.49 or orders of $39 or more ship for free.
- aluminum
- includes 2 pots and 2 pans
- Model: APG-CK05
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Monoprice
|32%
|--
|$136
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register