Newegg · 21 hrs ago
Iceco 21-Quart 12V Portable Refrigerator Freezer
$270 $349
free shipping

That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
Features
  • 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
  • 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
  • AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
  • smart app control
  • Model: GO20
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/9/2020
    Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Newegg
Staff Pick Father's Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register