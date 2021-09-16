It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- A 2-year Sweetwater warranty applies.
- Two Infinity-R Humbucker pickups
- Undersized Basswood body
- 22" neck
- Model: GRGM21M
Published 39 min ago
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more.
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine.
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Shop a selection of 3,000 items.
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the Tama Imperialstar IE52C 5-Pc. Complete Drum Set for $549.99 ($140 off).
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached.
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2.
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
That's the best price we could find by $200.
- This instrument that could contain minor cosmetic flaws, but they will not affect playability.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- alder body
- maple neck
- ebony fingerboard
- Variax HD modeling engine
That's the best price we could find by $50.
- no latency
- sagging control
- headphone output
- bionic Spirit Tone Generator
- unfiltered line output
- Model: SPIRITNANO/VIN
