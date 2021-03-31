New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
IMUSA 14" Light Cast Iron Wok with Stainless Steel Handles
$22 $60
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "VIP" to save. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Amazon essentially ties this price at one cent more.
  • Choose free pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
Features
  • pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
  • can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
  • extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
  • Model: LCI-19008
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 4/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's IMUSA
Used Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Imusa 14" Wok w/ Stainless Steel Handles
$27
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
  • can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
  • extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
  • Model: LCI-19008
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 62% -- $22 Buy Now
Amazon   $18 (exp 1 mo ago) $27 Check Price