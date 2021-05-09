IMUSA 14" Light Cast Iron Wok with Stainless Steel Handles for $25
Macy's · 1 hr ago
IMUSA 14" Light Cast Iron Wok with Stainless Steel Handles
$25 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MOM" to get it for $3 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose free pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
  • pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
  • can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
  • extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
  • Model: LCI-19008
