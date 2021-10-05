It's a savings of $150 off the list price. Addionally, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping ($8.99 savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- smart app control
- customized schedule
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: A80 Max
Clip the $80 off on-page coupon and apply code "ECOROBOT8" for a savings of $130, making it the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smart Home Robotics via Amazon.
- virtual no-go zones
- multi-floor mapping
- 3-layer dust filtration filters
- Model: DEEBOT OZMO T8
That's a savings of $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's backed by a 3-month warranty.
- 2000Pa suction
- 0.6L dustbin
- 4 brushes, 5 cable ties
- Model: T2128
- UPC: 714752561749
Use coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop the price to $15 less than our mention from yesterday and a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $35 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- 0.6L dustbin
- 3-point cleaning
- Boost-IQ technology
- 1500Pa suction power
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $65 off the list price. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping ($8.99 in savings). Buy Now at SideDeal
- Bright LED and SOS modes
- includes 4 micro USB cables
That's a savings of $84 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's 60% off list and the coupon below will save you an extra $9. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
More Offers
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Smart App Control & Customized Schedule: Set up weekly cleaning schedule through the App and the robot will automatically start to clean based on your settings. ( WiFi only support 2.4G, not 5G. )
- Intelligent Path Mode & Gyro Navigation: Maximize area coverage with path cleaning mode, ensures a more efficient cleaning in less time.
- Multiple Cleaning Modes for Various Cleaning Needs: Max Mode enhances suction up to 1500Pa; Path Mode (Auto Mode) back and forth pattern better for large spaces up to 800Pa; Spot Mode cleans a small area with intense suction up to 2000Pa; Edge Mode focuses on corners and edges.
- Floating 2-in-1 Roller Brush: Stays in constant contact with uneven surfaces with the self-adjustable brush, easily picks up fine debris and large particles.
- Auto Boost for Carpets: Increases suction power once carpets or rugs are detected, loosening and lifting the embedded dirt and debris.
- What You Get: 1 A80 Max Robot Vacuum (Vacuum only), 1 Dustbin, 1 Charging Stand, 1 Remote Control, 2 AAA Batteries, 1 Power Adapter (length 1.5 meters), 1 Cleaning Tool,1 2-in-1 Roller Brush,1 User Manual,1 Quick Start Guide, 4 Side Brushes, 1 High-Efficiency Filter, and our worry-free 12-month warranty.
