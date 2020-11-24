Best Buy · 22 mins ago
HyperX Fury 3D 240GB Internal SATA III SSD
$29 $40
$5 shipping

It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • read and write speeds of 500MB/s
  • Model: KC-S44240-6F
  • Expires 12/9/2020
    Published 22 min ago
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Best Buy HyperX
SATA SSD 250GB Black Friday
