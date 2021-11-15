That's $70 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 700C aluminum frame
- integrated flush-mount 36V battery
- 4 hour charging time
- 1 hour 20 minute run time on full charge
- Model: HYP-E700-1105
That's $220 off and the best price we could find.
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 20-mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Save on a variety of eBikes, road bikes, BMX, and more. Plus, get up to 76% off bike accessories and clothing.
- Pictured is the Fuji Cross 1.1 Bike for $2159.95 (28% off).
- Pictured is the Fuji Cross 1.1 Bike for $2159.95 (28% off).
Save on bikes of all types and accessories. Shop Now at Gander Outdoors
- Pictured is the Huffy Granite 26" 15-Speed Mountain Bike for $134.99 ($45 off).
- Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $99 or more get free shipping.
- Good Sam members get free shipping on $49 or more.
That is the lowest price we could find by $10.
- Sold by Ready Play via Amazon
- 3.5mm thickened SBR shock absorbent pad
- reflective strip
- touch screen fingertip
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "SCP" for a savings of $30.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a buck less than our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find for a new one by $151.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10.
- Pictured is the Just Play Disney Junior Doc McStuffins 8-Piece Collectible Figurine Set for $5.
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
