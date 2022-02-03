It's a savings of $250 off list and a great price for an electric bicycle. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104


That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6 speeds
- up to 20mph
- LED display
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7 speeds
- up to 1-hour / 20 miles
- LED digital control panel
- grip shifter
- 36V / 7.8 AH integrated flush-mount battery
- 36V / 250W rear hub brushless motor
Save on models for men, women, and kids from brands like Huffy and Schwinn. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Schwinn Men's Axum 29" Mountain Bike for $449 ($41 low).
Apply coupon code "BGDNwheel" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping adds at least $2.99 depending on ZIP. Ships from a US warehouse.
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- 1,000-watts
- 48V brushless gearless hub motor
- LCD display
That is the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- quick release clamps
- 8 resistance settings
- front wheel riser block
- fits any road or mountain bike with a 26-28" or 700C wheel
- Model: BF-Biketrainer
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12V accessory power with 9. 5-ft. power cord
- built-in dial gauge (0-100 psi)
- LED light
- inflates a mid-size car tire in 10 minutes
- quick connect air hose
- Model: 40060
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
That's $152 less than you'd pay for two at Amazon and the best per-can price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
- Clorox odor protection
- bag rings
- touchless operation
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- anti-corrosive
- fast-acting
- time-release formula
- Model: MELT40ECO

