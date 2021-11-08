That's $50 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge $230 or more for it new.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Husqvarna Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 28cc engine
- 170 MPH air velocity and 470 CFM
- Model: 952711902
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
