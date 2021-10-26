That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new model at Costco (provided you have a Costco membership), otherwise, you'll pay at least $175 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CoreCentric Solutions via eBay.
- reverse airflow
- 3 speeds
- Model: 59594
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That is a low by $17, although most charge $120 or more.
Update: It's now $83.52. Buy Now at Amazon
- swirled marble glass shades
- reversible fan motor
- E11 bulb base
- pull-chain control
- 5,049-cubic feet per minute air flow capacity
- Model: 53237
You'd pay at least $100 elsewhere for any finish and for further comparison, you'd pay $120 or more for most/all premium options. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 speeds
- for indoor or outdoor use
- WhisperWind motor
- Model: 51023
- UPC: 049694510235, 496945102358, 804067206784, 804893484554
This is $3 less than the lowest price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Core Centric Solutions via eBay.
- light kit adaptable
- reversible motor
- pull chain
- 3 speeds
- Model: 51059
- UPC: 014444622728, 807320285922, 041114799305, 803982912664, 783120059546, 796159487334, 012301790658, 163121506247, 049694510594, 801029658568, 052778930041
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Atlantis or Spurrey.
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|38%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register