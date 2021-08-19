Hunter Fan Company 64" 6-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit for $80
New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Certified Refurb Hunter 64" 6-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit
$80
free shipping

It's a savings of 73% of the list price and the best deal we could find. For additional comparison, it's an overall great price on a Hunter fan, particularly one of this approximate size and/or 6 blades. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • reversible blades
  • 3 speeds
  • includes two dimmable LED 9W bulbs
  • Model: CC5C93C22
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Ceiling Fans eBay Hunter Fan Company
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $80 Buy Now