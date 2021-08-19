Hunter Fan Company 64" 6-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit for $80

It's a savings of 73% of the list price and the best deal we could find. For additional comparison, it's an overall great price on a Hunter fan, particularly one of this approximate size and/or 6 blades. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- reversible blades
- 3 speeds
- includes two dimmable LED 9W bulbs
- Model: CC5C93C22
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on over 20 styles in a range of sizes and colors, with prices starting as low as $55. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Hunter Fan 42 5-Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain for $76.95 (low by $13).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Bronze.
- 4 speeds
- reversible motor
- 5 ETL damp rated
- includes 4" downrod, 5 palm leaf blades, & pull chains
- Model: 50207
Save on over 100 items including air conditioners, ceiling fans, thermostats, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Honeywell RTH6580WF Progrrammable Thermostat for $49.99 ($99 new).
Save on thousands of discounted ceiling fans, lighting fixtures, decor, and furniture. Plus, use coupon code "MORE" to stack an extra 10% to 50% off, as detailed below. The discounts:
- Buy one item, get 10% off
- Buy 2 items, get 20% off
- Buy 3 items, get 30% off
- Buy 4 item, get 40% off
- Buy 5 or more items, get 50% off Shop Now at Lumens
- Some of these warehouse items may be open-box and/or uneligible for returns.
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Pablo Designs Sweel Medium Pendant Light for $179.56 after coupon. ($53 low)
It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Although most retailers charge at least $140. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- steel frame construction
- adjustable ankle pads
- Model: JD-3.1
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register