New
eBay · 53 mins ago
from $207
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $82. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by huiontablet via eBay
- With a stand (pictured), it's available for $215.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 4 express keys and 1 touch bar
- USB type-C interface
- Model: GT-133
Published 53 min ago
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB 10.4" Android Tablet
$250 w/ $30 Best Buy Gift Card $350
free shipping
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface at eBay
up to 30% off
free shipping
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32GB Android Tablet (2019)
$100 $150
free shipping
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276347509
eBay · 17 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked LG G Pad X 4G LTE + WiFi 32GB 10.1" Android Tablet
$130 $350
free shipping
It's $220 off the list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- If you prefer an open-box unit, you can get it from the same seller for $149.99. (Search "174448998086" to find it.)
- Snapdragon 2.26GHz quad-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Model: V-930
eBay · 1 day ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Apple at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Most items receive free shipping.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone 8 64GB Smartphone for Verizon for $217.95 (low by $22).
eBay · 5 days ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
eBay · 1 day ago
Stationary Rolling Bike Trainer
$69 $96
free shipping
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
