Use coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" for the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- 8 express keys
- 16 function keys
- battery-free pen
- Model: H610Pro V2-OTG
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $10 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by OHOPE via Amazon.
- Two sides rest on the middle risers with a pivot point
- Model: Z205-BK
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
It's $5 under what you'd pay at Belkin direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- SD card slot
- microSD card slot
- 4K HDMI port
- two USB-A 3.1 ports
- Model: PVC002
Apply coupon code "7T5QEHUD" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tuwejia via Amazon.
- At this price in Silver.
- USB 3.0 port
- HDMI 4K output port
- USB-C charging port
- data transfer speed up to 5 Gbps
- Model: TWJ20180802
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to save $6 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity
- 300 PPS report rate
- measures 4' x 2"
- Model: H420X
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" for the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Huion Tablet via eBay.
- battery-free stylus with tilt recognition, pen holder, and 10 nibs
- 15.6" 1080p IPS display with full lamination
- 3-in1- cable with USB type-C interface
- 6 express keys and 1 touch bar
- adjustable stand
- Model: GT-156
