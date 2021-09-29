That's a savings of $105 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black only at this price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Hover-1 via eBay.
- 7.4 MPH top speed
- 200-lbs. max weight
- IPX4 water resistant
- LED headlights and wheels
- Model: RFC-ASTR
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Clip the 50% extra savings coupon on the product page to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Golden S via Amazon.
- 70mm aperture
- phone adapter
- wireless remote
- 3X Barlow lens
- H20mm and H6mm eye pieces
- 400mm focal length
- includes adjustable tripod
Apply coupon code "60ZPOKXR" for a savings of $66. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HR-HEIGE via Amazon.
- headless mode, altitude hold, and one-key takeoff/landing
- 1080p HD camera with image stabilization
- up to 20 minute flight time
- foldable design
- Model: H3
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
Save on over 500 items including LOL Surprise, Rainbow High, Nerf, LEGO, and many more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO Minecraft The Abandoned Mine Zombie Cave Playset for $16 ($4 low).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Add two pairs to your cart to see the discount apply automatically. That's a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black or Black/White
- sold by PUMA via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
