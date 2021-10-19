It's a savings of $79 off list and it's $48 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Tech-rabbit via eBay.
- 7-day scheduling
- reminders for filter & battery changes
- Model: RTH7560E
Published 15 min ago
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit, and a low today by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- up to 4 program periods per day
- Model: RLV4300A1005
That's a $25 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 4 program periods per day
- Model: RLV4300A1005
Apply coupon code "30XRZATD" for a savings of at least $5. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several sizes from 8" to 24".
- Sold by Domisl via Amazon.
- 304 stainless steel
- includes mounting screws
It's $4 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "We have this switch in our laundry room as well as a walk-in closet. It is very handy when you are walking in with your hands full. Also great knowing that the light will go off on its own, since certain family members will leave the lights on!"
- XCT sensing technology that detects fine motion
- senses daylight so lights do not turn on when there is enough natural light in the room
- programmable time out of lights 1, 5, 15 or 30 minutes
- single pole only
- Model: MS-OPS2-WH
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a $30 drop from our mention last week and the best price we've seen. (Samsung direct charges $450 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Phone Caller via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
Save on Honeywell reusable and disposable face masks. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Honeywell Dual-Layer Face Cover w/ 8 Replaceable Inserts from $17.55 ($2 under what Honeywell direct charges).
It's $17 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable nose clip
- humidity & moisture resistant
- Model: DF300N95B
That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Mute and Sleep modes
- 11 tunes
- Model: RDWL915A
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 speeds
- timer
- pink noise
- dimmable lights
- Model: HTF400
