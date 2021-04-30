New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat
$17 $59
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save at least $18. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Backlit digital display
  • +/- 1 Degree accuracy schedule
  • Surface-mounted
  • Model: RTH2410B1019
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
