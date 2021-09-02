Honeywell Home Lyric T5 WiFi Smart Thermostat for $68
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Lyric T5 WiFi Smart Thermostat
$68 $80
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops this to its best-ever price – it's $51 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by TechRabbit via eBay.
  • Energy Star certified
  • Smart response & alerts
  • 7-day flexible scheduling
  • works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, & Apple HomeKit
  • Model: RCHT8610WF2006/W
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 54% -- $68 Buy Now
Amazon 18% $100 (exp 2 mos ago) $122 Check Price