Honeywell Home Backlit Thermostat for $25

- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay
- backlit display
- +/- 1° F temperature control
- change reminders for low batteries
- UWP mounting system
- program retention in event of power outage
- Model: RTH5160D1003
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Techrabbit via eBay.
- 7-day, 4 periods per day, flexible programming
- control w/ Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app
- Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana compatibility
- Model: RTH6580WF
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- flexible programming
- temporary & permanent hold settings
- change reminders for air filters & low batteries
- Model: RTH6360D
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to four program periods per day
- separate programming for weekdays and weekends
- compatible with electric baseboards, convectors, and radiant ceilings
- two-wire installation
- Model: YRLV4300A1014
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
- It is NOT a standalone switch.
- compatible w/ Enbrighten In-Wall Smart controls
- works with all LED, CFL, incandescent, & halogen bulbs
- allows you to dim lights, adjust fan speeds, turn fixtures ON/OFF, and more
- Model: 46200
- UPC: 030878462006
- This item usually ships within 2 to 4 weeks.
- suitable for 1,850-sq. ft. attic
- galvanized steel construction
- includes 10 Amp adjustable thermostat
- requires minimum 600-sq. in net free air intake vent area
- Model: CX1500
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add two pairs to cart to see this discount.
- In Black/White.
- Available in Matte Black.
- remote control
- industrial cage light
- rustic barnwood blades
- Model: 50614-01
- UPC: 671961506148
- Sold by Wireless Cloud via Amazon.
- Energy Star certified
- Smart response & alerts
- 7-day flexible scheduling
- works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, & Apple HomeKit
- Model: RCHT8610WF2006/W
- In Black.
- 8" x 5.8" x 9"
- 2 heat settings
- 1500 watt heat
- Adjustable thermostat
- Tip over switch
- Cool touch housing & overheat protection
- Model: HCE200B
- UPC: 092926200985
- Shipping adds $3.95, or get free shipping with $25.
