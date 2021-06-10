Honeywell Home Backlit Thermostat for $25
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell Home Backlit Thermostat
$25 $90
free shipping

You'd pay over $50 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay
  • backlit display
  • +/- 1° F temperature control
  • change reminders for low batteries
  • UWP mounting system
  • program retention in event of power outage
  • Model: RTH5160D1003
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 72% -- $25 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company   $28 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price