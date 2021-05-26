Honeywell Blufton 52" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $59
New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Honeywell Blufton 52" Outdoor Ceiling Fan
$59 $89
free shipping

That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In Bronze at this price.
Features
  • 3 speeds
  • reversible rotation
  • tri-mount system
  • dual-chain pulls
  • built-in LED light
  • Model: 10262
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans Walmart Honeywell
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 33% -- $59 Buy Now