Honeywell Blufton 52" Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $59

That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Bronze at this price.
- 3 speeds
- reversible rotation
- tri-mount system
- dual-chain pulls
- built-in LED light
- Model: 10262
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on pendant, chandelier, vanity, and flush mount lighting, as well as a selection of ceiling fans. Shop Now at Home Depot
You'd pay over $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 3 speeds
- Model: 7224548
Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page, then at checkout apply coupon code "WQ2Q4OFZ", for a savings of $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Smaair via Amazon.
- Available in Black / Gold (pictured) and White / White.
- Works with its remote control, and also with Alexa, Google Home, or Siri.
- 10-speed DC motor
- The dimmable light also adjusts from 2700K to 4000K shades of white.
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Most sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with baseboards and convectors
- Model: CT410B1017
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay
- up to four program periods per day
- Model: RLV4300A
That's $12 under our last mention and $10 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- flexible programming
- temporary & permanent hold settings
- change reminders for air filters & low batteries
- Model: RTH6360D
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $3.95, or get free shipping with $25.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|33%
|--
|$59
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register