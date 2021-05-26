Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat for $12

That's $20 less than you could expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to four program periods per day
- separate programming for weekdays and weekends
- compatible with electric baseboards, convectors, and radiant ceilings
- two-wire installation
- Model: YRLV4300A1014
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $12 under our last mention and $10 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- flexible programming
- temporary & permanent hold settings
- change reminders for air filters & low batteries
- Model: RTH6360D
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
Select from over 30 items, including tape, spray, sealing liquid, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gorilla Waterproof Patch & Seal 16-oz. Spray for $12.06 (low by a buck).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for 1,850-sq. ft. attic
- galvanized steel construction
- includes 10 Amp adjustable thermostat
- requires minimum 600-sq. in net free air intake vent area
- Model: CX1500
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Bronze at this price.
- 3 speeds
- reversible rotation
- tri-mount system
- dual-chain pulls
- built-in LED light
- Model: 10262
Most sellers charge over $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with baseboards and convectors
- Model: CT410B1017
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $3.95, or get free shipping with $25.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|76%
|--
|$12
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register