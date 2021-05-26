Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat for $12
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Thermostat
$12 $50
free shipping

That's $20 less than you could expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • up to four program periods per day
  • separate programming for weekdays and weekends
  • compatible with electric baseboards, convectors, and radiant ceilings
  • two-wire installation
  • Model: YRLV4300A1014
  Published 1 hr ago
