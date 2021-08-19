Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Backlit Thermostat for $14
eBay · 36 mins ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Backlit Thermostat
$14 $70
free shipping

That's $6 less than you'd pay for a new one, and a very low price for a programmable thermostat. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Tech-Rabbit via eBay.
  • separate programs for weekdays & weekends
  • 4 program periods per day
  • battery change reminder
  • Model: RTH2300B1038
