Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to drop it to $13.59. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- backlit digital display
- +/- 1 degree accuracy schedule
- surface-mounted
- Model: RTH2410B1019
It's $2 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. It's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 7-day, 4 periods per day, flexible programming
- control w/ Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app
- Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana compatibility
- Model: RTH6580WF
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ToAvengers via Amazon.
- cut to fit
- 1/2” tall profile
- made with flexible rubber
- requires sealant/adhesive (not included)
Save on power tools, knives, lighting, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool for $22.99 ($12 off).
Most stores charge $66 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 8 panels, permanent bond adhesive tape, and door cleaner sponge
- includes 2 layers of 5/32" barrier
- blocks up to 95% of radiant heat
- Model: 3009
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
It's $4 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 2 to 3 weeks.
- touch screen
- monthly energy use reports
- compatible w/ assistant devices
- daily weather forecast on screen
- Model: RTH9585WF1004
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- temperature control of +/- 1°F
- 4 program periods per day
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|76%
|$16 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$14
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register