Honeywell 7-Day WiFi Programmable Thermostat for $50

That's $19 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Techrabbit via eBay.
- 7-day, 4 periods per day, flexible programming
- control w/ Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app
- Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana compatibility
- Model: RTH6580WF
Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's $12 under our last mention and $10 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tech-rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- flexible programming
- temporary & permanent hold settings
- change reminders for air filters & low batteries
- Model: RTH6360D
It's $22 less than you could expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to four program periods per day
- separate programming for weekdays and weekends
- compatible with electric baseboards, convectors, and radiant ceilings
- two-wire installation
- Model: YRLV4300A1014
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Designed to fit 99% of toilets
- Fixes no/slow refilling, running, and noisy toilets
- Model: 528MP
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable tension
- works on doors up to 150 lbs.
- for both left & right-handed doors
- converts hinged doors to self-closing
- Model: KC10HD
That's a savings of $2, and a nice price for 2 sets. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Polished Brass at this price.
- The "entry" model is available for $7.81 (keyed).
- 2.75" fixed backset latch
- fits most standard doors between 1-3/8" and 1-3/4"
- Model: AC-DH102-PB-2
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Add to cart to see the price drop for the Hanes women's underwear in 14 various styles, with low waist and high waist options. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Hanes Women's Cotton Bikini Panties 10-Pack for $12.05 in cart (low by $7).
It's $9 under our November mention and the best price we could find today by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Black.
- remote control
- industrial cage light
- rustic barnwood blades
- Model: 50614-01
- UPC: 671961506148
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Black.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- automatic on/off
- no bulb to replace
- die-cast aluminum construction
- Model: ME080451-08R-2
That is the lowest price we've seen this year by $12, and a low today by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wireless Cloud via Amazon.
- Energy Star certified
- Smart response & alerts
- 7-day flexible scheduling
- works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, & Apple HomeKit
- Model: RCHT8610WF2006/W
You'd pay double that at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 8" x 5.8" x 9"
- 2 heat settings
- 1500 watt heat
- Adjustable thermostat
- Tip over switch
- Cool touch housing & overheat protection
- Model: HCE200B
- UPC: 092926200985
