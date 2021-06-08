Honeywell 7-Day WiFi Programmable Thermostat for $50
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Honeywell 7-Day WiFi Programmable Thermostat
$50 $130
free shipping

That's $19 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Techrabbit via eBay.
Features
  • 7-day, 4 periods per day, flexible programming
  • control w/ Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app
  • Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana compatibility
  • Model: RTH6580WF
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
