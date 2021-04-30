Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Backlit Thermostat for $14
Certified Refurb Honeywell 5-2 Day Programmable Backlit Thermostat
$14 $17
free shipping

That's at least $8 less than you'd pay for a new one, and a very low price for a programmable thermostat. (Most stores charge around $25 plus shipping.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
  • separate programs for weekdays & weekends
  • 4 program periods per day
  • battery change reminder
  • Model: RTH2300B1038
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
