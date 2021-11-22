Most similar Santa Claus figures around this price are only 18". Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $35 for free shipping.
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 7.5-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $159.99 ($100 off).
That's a low by $16 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- 60 blue LED markers
- protective glass lens
- set one or multiple timers
- timer function requires a compatible Echo device and will automatically sync for Day Light Savings Time with Alexa
- automatic updates
- Model: CC5012
Save on a range of spotlights to deter assailants and invite friends. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Mr. Beams MB3000 Wireless Motion Sensing LED Dual Head Security Spotlight for $22.14 (low by $18).
Apply coupon code "BB4EMIDW" to save $30. For further comparison, it's $13 under the best price we could find for a similar item at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunlight-Solar via Amazon.
- measures 71" x 38" x 34"
- built-in fan
- self-inflates in one minute
- built-in LED lights
- includes 2 stakes and ties
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register