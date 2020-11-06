New
eBay
Hisense R6 Series 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$261 $480
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $160. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR & HDR10
  • 3 HDMI ports & 1 USB port
  • Rolu TV OS
  • Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
  • gaming mode
  • Model: 50R6080G

  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Hisense
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $261 Buy Now