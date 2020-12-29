New
Hisense L5 100" 4K HDR UHD Android Smart DLP Laser TV
$2,699 $4,000
Features
  • DLP laser projector w/ 2160p (4K) maximum resolution
  • 100" ambient light-rejecting screen
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • Android Smart TV apps
  • Google Assistant & Alexa compatibility
  • 4 HDMI ports
  • Model: 100L5F
