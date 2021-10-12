That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information's provided.
- Sold by doodahdeals via eBay
- 4 modes
- dimmable LED digital controls
- programmable 24-hour on/off timer
- Model: AP1319HR1G
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's $48 under list price and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- cools and dehumidifies rooms up to 150 square feet with standard 9 foot ceiling
- remote control
- 7 temperature settings
Clip the on page coupon for a $100 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NabaidunUS via Amazon.
- remote control
- 550-sq. ft. coverage
- dehumidifier
- 3-side air outlet
- Model: SMA-PC14
That's the best price we could find by $9, although most sellers charge over $180. Buy Now at Walmart
- 7 temperature settings
- 3 cooling fan speeds
- Model: FFRA051WAE
- UPC: 012505282959
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- 3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- 4 HDMI ports
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
- Model: 43A6G
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connectionvia eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR & HDR10
- Android TV OS
- Google Assistant button & Chromecast built-in
- 4 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- Model: 50A6G
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- 3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- Android OS w/ Google Assistant and Chromecast
- HDMI 2.1 input
- compatible with Alexa
- Model: 65U8G
- UPC: 888143010045
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|14%
|--
|$290
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register