3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- 3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10
- Android OS
- built-in voice control via Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55A6G
- UPC: 888143010649, 888143010137
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10/HDR10+
- Android TV OS
- Google Assistant & Chromecast built-in
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: HIS75U6G
3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- 3840x2160p (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- Android OS w/ Google Assistant and Chromecast
- HDMI 2.1 input
- compatible with Alexa
- Model: 65U8G
- UPC: 888143010045
3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI ports
- 120Hz
- Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFI, Bluetooth
- Model: 75U9DG
remote control & 360° rotatable
- remote control & 360° rotatable
- built-in low noise front-amplifier
- UHF/VHF channels are receivable
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more.
Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs.
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more.
Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
128GB model for $549
256GB model for the $649.
- Availability varies by location.
Stock up and save on a selection of Nintendo Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, and more. Add 3 to your cart to get this deal.
- See more titles by clicking "Build my Package".
More Offers
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K Ultra HD: 1080ps bigger, better looking brother. It has four times the resolution of a regular Full HD screen, along with 8.3 million pixels and a full array LED backlight creating a sharper, more colorful picture.
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10: Cinema technology for your home. Were talking more detail in the shadows, visibly clearer highlights and dramatically more vibrant colors. So good, its a Dolby Laboratories certified HDR product.
- Auto Low Latency Game Mode: Who wants to adjust their TVs settings for gaming. Not us and were guessing not you. Luckily, Auto Low Latency Mode does it all for you. So you automatically get smooth, uninterrupted play. No lag with no effort
- Android TV: Customize your Android TV home screen to display your favorite apps, shows, and movies. Cue the latest episode, pick up where you left off, or jump to a new show on your go-to app in no time.
- Google Assistant: Press the Google Assistant button on your remote to do more on your TV with your voice. Ask Google to search for the latest blockbuster, stream shows, or open multiplayer games. Have it dim the lights by connecting smart home devices. Manage tasks and see your calendar. Or ask it questions and see the answers on your TV.
- TV dimensions without stand: 48.5 x 28 x 2.9 inches, 24.9 pounds; with stand: 48.5 x 30.4 x 8.9 inches, 25.4 pounds; screen size: 54.6 inches (measured diagonally); voltage: 120V, 60Hz; VESA: 200x300 (M6 screw size); resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels.
- Model: 55A6G
- UPC: 888143010649, 888143010137
